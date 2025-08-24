Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $81.7550 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,554.40. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

