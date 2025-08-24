Cadence Bank Acquires 121 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1,563.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,433,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,003,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,778,072.24. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $115,375. The trade was a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,126 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,849. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of SEIC opened at $90.15 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

