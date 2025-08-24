Cadence Bank Acquires 206 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $340.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 196.54, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.59 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,200. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,724 shares of company stock worth $213,126,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

