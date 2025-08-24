Cadence Bank Makes New $224,000 Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after purchasing an additional 304,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chubb by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,923,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,133,000 after purchasing an additional 522,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price target on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $277.3750 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.59. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

