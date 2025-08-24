SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $102.31 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,920 shares of company stock worth $15,487,502 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

