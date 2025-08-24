Cadence Bank Purchases 92 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 43.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.43.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $293.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.48. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

