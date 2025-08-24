SVB Wealth LLC Sells 41,576 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,576 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.3%

NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $545.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

