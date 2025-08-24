SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 37.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $501,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,847 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,141,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,675,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,844.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 447,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 424,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 408,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $77.29 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 113.60%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

