SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO Stock Position Decreased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 124,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 339,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 64,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $290,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $48.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

