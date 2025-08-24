Cadence Bank Buys 450 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of UBER opened at $96.7020 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

