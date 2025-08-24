SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,015. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $116.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

