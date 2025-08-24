SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 63.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.06.

NYSE:PLD opened at $112.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

