Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 129,405 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,405 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.24% of First Financial Bankshares worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $34,662,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,085,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,993,000 after purchasing an additional 604,648 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,719.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 197,986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,180.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 170,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,047,000 after purchasing an additional 133,274 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $37.64 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 31.01%.The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $180,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 108,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,662.16. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $210,839 over the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

