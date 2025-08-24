Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 473,023 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $211.7060 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $279.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

