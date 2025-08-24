Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $21.95 Million Holdings in On Holding AG $ONON

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,260 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in ON were worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ON by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ON by 73.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ON by 151.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,119,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in ON by 35.9% during the first quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 999,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of ON from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

NYSE ONON opened at $46.4770 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

