Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Stake Raised by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,350 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $14,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126,996 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $162,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 253.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,948,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,918,000 after acquiring an additional 639,119 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CCEP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $73.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.73.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.