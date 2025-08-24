Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $106,736,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12,489.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,886,000 after acquiring an additional 855,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,410,000 after acquiring an additional 750,575 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 688,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,018,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,073,000 after acquiring an additional 393,068 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $94.9770 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.66%.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 and have sold 35,915 shares worth $3,545,300. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

