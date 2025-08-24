Axiom Investors LLC DE Trims Stock Holdings in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its holdings in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 66,806 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 28.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 53.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 30.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $100.2850 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.15. Kirby Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $132.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.94 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.25%.Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kirby

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.