Enterprise Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novem Group raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 27,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.3050 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

