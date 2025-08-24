38,252 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Bought by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,840,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.17.

OSI Systems Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $228.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.84 and a 52-week high of $241.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.78.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

