Shrub (SHRUB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.50 Thousand

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Shrub has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $100.50 thousand worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shrub token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shrub has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shrub alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114,635.68 or 0.99886811 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114,601.29 or 0.99834320 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.40 or 0.00337557 BTC.

About Shrub

Shrub’s launch date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto.

Shrub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00438244 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $99,795.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shrub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shrub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shrub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shrub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.