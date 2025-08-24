Howard Fu Sells 797 Shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $50,888.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,096,829.45. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

On Monday, July 21st, Howard Fu sold 814 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $60,520.90.

On Friday, June 20th, Howard Fu sold 796 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $53,236.48.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR opened at $67.7590 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 10,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Arete began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCOR

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.