Kong Phan Sells 2,664 Shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Kong Phan sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $45,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 237,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,696.78. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kong Phan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Kong Phan sold 3,575 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $83,976.75.

On Thursday, June 5th, Kong Phan sold 1,309 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $31,416.00.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Confluent’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 60,346 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Confluent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFLT shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

