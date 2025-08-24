Analyzing Park National (NYSE:PRK) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Park National and 1st Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Park National alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park National 0 3 0 0 2.00 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Park National currently has a consensus target price of $177.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Park National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Park National is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.7% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Park National and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park National 23.46% 12.31% 1.50% 1st Capital Bancorp 8.20% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Park National has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park National and 1st Capital Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park National $543.45 million 5.13 $151.42 million $10.29 16.86 1st Capital Bancorp $41.09 million 1.91 $3.54 million N/A N/A

Park National has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

Park National beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services. It also provides commercial loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventory and accounts receivable, acquisition financing, and commercial leasing, as well as for consumer finance companies; commercial real estate loans comprising mortgage loans to developers and owners of commercial real estate; originates financing leases primarily for the purchase of commercial vehicles, operating/manufacturing equipment, and municipal vehicles/equipment; consumer loans, such as automobile loans; consumer finance services; home equity lines of credit; and residential real estate and construction loans, as well as installment loans and commercial loans. In addition, the company offers aircraft financing services; and ParkDirect, a personal banking application. Park National Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Newark, Ohio.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services. The company also provides lending services, which includes business, agriculture, and wine industry lending; commercial real estate and personal loans; and small business administration loans, and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it offers electronic banking services including online services, such as personal and business online banking; and cash management services comprising ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.