State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.74 and last traded at $115.06, with a volume of 385085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.36.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in State Street by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after buying an additional 1,622,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

