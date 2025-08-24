Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,549 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 6.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,566,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 118,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,236,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

