Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Incyte makes up approximately 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Incyte by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $85.04 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,497.02. This represents a 13.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

