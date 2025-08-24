AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $41,740,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 938,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 561,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

