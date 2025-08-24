AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $41,740,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 938,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,400 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 561,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.9%
GMAB opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genmab A/S
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.