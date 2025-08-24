Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 1.9% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $215.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.63. Cintas Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.78 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

