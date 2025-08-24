Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $291,000 in VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

