Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 110.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,286 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,289.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 6,352.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $626.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.41. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $30.77.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.