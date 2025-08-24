Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 716 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Leidos by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.46.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,095.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,478 shares of company stock worth $1,852,525. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $181.7030 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

