Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires Shares of 170,202 Enerflex Ltd. $EFXT

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 170,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 204,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex stock opened at $9.8510 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFXT shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Enerflex from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

