Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 811 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,030. The trade was a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $144,761.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,322.72. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,989 shares of company stock worth $5,369,512. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $179.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average is $149.64. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $185.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.