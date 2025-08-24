Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $1.47 Million in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Quarry LP grew its stake in ICU Medical by 764.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $196.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. Wall Street Zen downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $640,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $782,308. This represents a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. This represents a 20.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Featured Articles

