Summit Financial LLC Acquires 874 Shares of EQT Corporation $EQT

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in EQT by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 205,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,779 shares during the period. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in EQT by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 54,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $51.9160 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.59. EQT Corporation has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.