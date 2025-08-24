Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,505 Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 36.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer upgraded Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of NDSN opened at $227.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $266.86.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The company had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

