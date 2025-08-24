Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 183,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $5,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE BK opened at $102.5460 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

