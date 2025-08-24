Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 77,044 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

NIKE Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $78.4040 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

