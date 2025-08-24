Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957,295 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $339,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Owens Corning Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of OC opened at $155.6950 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a one year low of $123.40 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.78.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

