Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,355 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.49% of Realty Income worth $256,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Barclays boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

O opened at $58.8670 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

