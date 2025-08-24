Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Atlassian by 90.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Atlassian by 82.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Atlassian Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $170.79 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a twelve month low of $154.07 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -172.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,728 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $1,262,987.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 182,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,875,167.43. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,804.92. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 510,134 shares of company stock worth $99,681,446. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

