Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,543,518.88. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $11,849,216. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $103.7870 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.63, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.82. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $166.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.15.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

