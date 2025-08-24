Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $217.56 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,964,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,649 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $217,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $33.4310 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

