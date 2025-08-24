Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. $TCBX

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 335,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.56 per share, with a total value of $48,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,330. This trade represents a 12.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

