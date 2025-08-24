Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) versus Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Head to Head Comparison

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abacus Life and Brighthouse Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $111.92 million 5.67 -$23.96 million ($0.06) -109.33 Brighthouse Financial $4.72 billion 0.57 $388.00 million $9.24 5.10

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brighthouse Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Abacus Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brighthouse Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.2% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Brighthouse Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abacus Life and Brighthouse Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 5 1 3.17 Brighthouse Financial 2 4 1 1 2.13

Abacus Life currently has a consensus target price of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 108.84%. Brighthouse Financial has a consensus target price of $59.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brighthouse Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life -0.72% 17.65% 8.82% Brighthouse Financial 10.24% 21.06% 0.47%

Summary

Brighthouse Financial beats Abacus Life on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment offers term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

