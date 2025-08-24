Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 270.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,710 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,005,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,620,000 after buying an additional 3,403,689 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,556,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

