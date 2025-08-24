Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $248.3750 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.47 and its 200-day moving average is $220.58. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.50 per share, with a total value of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at $19,359,718.50. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,651 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.