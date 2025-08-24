Financial Comparison: Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) versus Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Royalty and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -252.16% 0.46% 0.35% Vizsla Silver N/A -5.59% -5.52%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $12.38 million 43.66 -$26.76 million ($0.01) -317.00 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$11.81 million $0.02 176.00

This table compares Gold Royalty and Vizsla Silver”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vizsla Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vizsla Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gold Royalty and Vizsla Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 3 1 3.25

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $4.1833, indicating a potential upside of 31.97%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.67%. Given Gold Royalty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

Summary

Gold Royalty beats Vizsla Silver on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

