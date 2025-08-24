Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the sale, the director owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $607.0340 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.